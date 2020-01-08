Basaija Idd
20:07

Kasese Communities Demand Restoration of Ebola Screening Centres

8 Jan 2020 Kasese, Uganda
The Lake Katwe Ebola Screening Centre

The district last year put in place measures to avert a possible infiltration of the Ebola Virus following threats from the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, where more than 2000 lives have been lost in more than one year. The outbreak mostly devastated the South Kivu, North Kivu, and Ituri provinces, which are close to Kasese district in Western Uganda.

 

