Kasese Conflicts Blamed on Witchcraft, Propaganda

Samuel Kithawithe, the Kyabarungira Sub County LC 3 Chairperson, blamed the conflicts particularly in Busongora North to ignorance, belief in witchcraft and malicious propaganda.
Kasese, Uganda
