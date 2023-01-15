Kasese Cotton Farmers Decry Poor Harvests

In short
Saidi Kisembo, a farmer from Nyakatonzi says that although Cotton Development Organisation-CDO announced the price of 2,300, middlemen are insisting on Shillings between 1,800 and 2,000 shillings which is frustrating farmers due to high costs involved in production. He added that they are also realizing low production due to poor seeds and lack of pesticides.
