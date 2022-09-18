In short
Joshua Ayebale, a farmer in Mubuku says that if the government had ensured quality the supply of quality cotton seeds to the farmers and provided the necessary incentives like pesticides, there wouldn't be a need to buy cotton seeds from elsewhere.
Kasese Cotton Farmers Decry Poor Quality Seeds
A cotton field in Mubuku, the low lands here were covered by water folowng heavy rains from the sorroundng mountanous areas
