Kasese Cultivators Cry for Compensation for Crops Lost During Resettlement of Basongora

4 May 2021, 07:50 Comments 33 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Land conflicts in Kasese especially between cultivators and pastoralists have led to suspension of activities in Kabukero village

In short
The group mainly composed of cultivators say that during the resettlement exercise their crops were eaten by animals.

 

