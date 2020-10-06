Kasese Delegates Confirm Muntu As ANT Presidential Candidate

In short
Abdallah Afani, one of the delegates and the Ant candidate for Kasese Central Division LC III Chairperson seat, says ANT and its initiator Gen. Mugisha Muntu are more organized with values that are geared towards promoting the development of all Ugandans.
Kasese Delegates Confirm Muntu As ANT Presidential Candidate6 Oct 2020, 20:13 Comments 90 Views Kasese, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: ANT deligates endorse Muntu Kasese ANT members
Mentioned: Kasese ANT Delegates
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.