Kasese Disaster Victims Appeal for Help

A mud and wattle house in which one of the families affected by the September 9, 2017 rain storm are living.

In short

Over 100 families in Kasese district are still waiting for assistance to rebuild their homes after a heavy rainstorm destroyed their houses in September last year. Some of the families have since settled in the nearby Kazaraho trading centre where they lived in rented rooms in what they consider a temporary measure, but with uncertainty on when they will return and settle in their village homes.