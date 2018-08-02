Kule Jerome Bitswande
Kasese LC V Chairperson, MP Clash Over Service Delivery

2 Aug 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Busongora South MP Jackson Mbaju Kathika leading protests at the office of the district chairman. Kule Jerome Bitswande

Busongora South MP Jackson Mbaju Kathika leading protests at the office of the district chairman.

Kathika alleges that his constituency has been sidelined for a very longtime when it comes to service delivery and the Chairperson is hell bent on frustrating the little that would come with the creation of the new sub counties. He also claimed that people from his area were sidelined in the recent recruitment by by Kasese District Local Government.

 

