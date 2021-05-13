Kasese Councillors Demand Special Grant for District

In short
The councillors say several revenue sources that included open markets near river Nyamwamba, Kilembe mines factory among other avenues were destroyed by last year’s floods.
Kasese Councillors Demand Special Grant for District13 May 2021, 09:05 Comments 175 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Updates
The councillors who winded up thier term this office, say low revenue collections is likely to hinder service service delivery
