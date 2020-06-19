In short
This is part of an emergency supplementary fund set aside for the district whose entire infrastructure was ruined last month, when rivers burst their banks, washing away bridges, buildings and schools and displacing families.
Kasese District Gets UGX 1.89b to Rehabilitate Roads, Water Sources
