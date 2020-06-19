Basaija Idd
19:26

Kasese District Gets UGX 1.89b to Rehabilitate Roads, Water Sources

19 Jun 2020, 19:16 Kasese, Uganda
The DDMC held a meeting to access the progress of intervention

In short
This is part of an emergency supplementary fund set aside for the district whose entire infrastructure was ruined last month, when rivers burst their banks, washing away bridges, buildings and schools and displacing families.

 

