Kasese District Leaders Raise Flag Over Illegal Sand Mining

In short
Kasese Municipality Mayor Godfrey Kabyanga says that rivers are now damaged with unfilled pits which will eventually endanger the river bed causing grave destruction once water volumes increase.
Kasese District Leaders Raise Flag Over Illegal Sand Mining12 Jun 2020, 14:18 Comments 108 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Human rights Misc Updates
