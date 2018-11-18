Kasese District Leaders Released on Police Bond

In short

The politicians are Kasese district Vice Chairman Gideon Ntabose, Catherine Muhindo, the District Woman Councilor for Karambi Sub County who also doubles as the secretary for production and Cyprus Baluku, the chairperson for Lake Katwe Sub County were all arrested at Kasenyi Landing Site. The other is Francis Bagonza the parish councilor for Kasenyi to Lake Katwe Sub County.