Kasese District Offers Food Aid to Mothers, Boda Boda Riders Because of Lockdown Top story

1 Apr 2020, 17:39 Comments 160 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Business and finance Misc Updates
The busy streets of Kasese are silent as lock-down starts

The Kasese LC V vice chairperson Gideon Ntabose says that as local government they must be responsible in ensuring that the residents in the district survive through this period.

 

