Basaija Idd
08:39

Kasese District Receives Over 800 Million to Start Implementing Parish Development Model

21 Oct 2021, 08:36 Comments 183 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
The Kasese CAO told URN reporter during an interview on Friday that the district is set to roll out the PDM

In short
Key among the activities is the recruitment of Parish Chiefs, establishment and training of Parish Development Committees, set up of the Community Information System (CIS) and mobilization of the masses at lower government level.

 

Tagged with: Kasese receives PDM funds Parish Development Model-PDM
Mentioned: Parish Development Model-PDM

