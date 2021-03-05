In short
According to records, the district registered an increase of child abuse cases from 2,082 in 2018 to 20,653 in 2019. Last year, the cases rose to 25,439 cases and this year alone Kasese has so far recorded over 22 child abuse cases.
Kasese District Registers High Cases of Child Abuse
