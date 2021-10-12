In short
According to the plan, the Kingdom will focus on 17 pillars which include, operationalizing the railway systems, upgrading of Kasese airstrip, revamping of Kilembe mines factory, Agriculture land management and sustainability and Tourism.
Kasese District Unveils Five Year Development Plan
The chairperson Kasese parliamenterians group Harold Tonny Muhindo says development agenda intends to promote strategies that will enhance productivity and improve livelihoods.
