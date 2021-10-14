Kasese Education Officials Worried About Dire Situation In Schools

In short
In Kyarumba primary school, thugs made off with metallic doors from the newly constructed latrine. Mainja says that the status of most schools in the district is appealing, which might affect their re-opening next year.
Kasese Education Officials Worried About Dire Situation In Schools14 Oct 2021, 07:39 Comments 175 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
A number of schools in Kasese have been invaded by thieves who have made off with properties including doors and office furniture
In short
Tagged with: Kasese schools Thugs invade kasese schools
Mentioned: Kasese Schools
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.