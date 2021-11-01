Basaija Idd
Kasese Elderly Want Age of SAGE Beneficiaries Reduced

1 Nov 2021, 10:41 Comments 217 Views Kasese, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
Anna Muhundi argues that like the constitution desrcibes the elderly, any persons above 65-years should be considered under the SAGE program.

In short
The elders say that the Covid-19 has left them more vulnerable because their caretakers were affected by the pandemic. They also argue that the fact that they cannot be formally employed means they don’t have a sustainable source of livelihood.

 

