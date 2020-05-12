Basaija Idd
Kasese Environment Officer Wants Gov’t to Stop Unregulated Irrigation

Experts say the many community made irrigation channels have contributed to flooding

The demand comes a few days after floods devastated parts of Kasese district when major rivers from Mount Rwenzori burst their banks, sweeping away houses and key infrastructure in the region. Although most of the damage was caused by the effect from River Nyamwamba, there was significant havoc from River Nyamugasana, Mubuku and Lhubiriha.

 

