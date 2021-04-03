Basaija Idd
15:33

Kasese Farmers Accuse RDCs of Fueling Kabukero Land Conflict

3 Apr 2021, 15:17 Comments 156 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Security Updates
Police making an arrest of one of the suspects during last year's clashes between Bakonzo and Basongora

In short
Godeon Bwambale a farmer in the area accuses the leaders for conniving with pastoralists to continue grazing their cattle from the land even when all such activities were banned.

 

