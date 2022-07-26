Kasese Farmers Fear Hunger After Poor Maize Harvest

In short
John Kabagambe, a farmer in Bucumba village Kihara Sub County told URN that he has lost over three million Shillings, which he invested in planting maize. Kabagambe and his wife who were found clearing the maize gardens added that due to the poor harvest, he is unable to hire a tractor to plough the fields ahead of the next planting season
Kasese Farmers Fear Hunger After Poor Maize Harvest26 Jul 2022, 07:31 Comments 108 Views Agriculture Updates
A dry maize field in Kihara Sub County Kasese district, Kasese is one of the major maize growing districts in Uganda
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.