Basaija Idd
21:08

Kasese Farmers Receive Three NAADS Tractors

24 Jan 2020, 21:07 Comments 79 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Environment Misc Updates
The tractors that were given to farmer groups of Kasese

In short
The three groups are Basaija Kweyimukya Cooperative from Mubuku, Bigando Agricultural Cooperative Society from Kitswamba sub-county and Hima Barracks Women’s group from Hima. The farmers will contribute 20 per cent of the unit cost of each tractor valued at 80 million Shillings.

 

