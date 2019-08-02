In short
Of the six FDC members of parliament, only Busongora South MP Jackson Mbaju Kathika attended the meeting. Kasese district chairperson Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo also did not turn up.
Bigogo questioned the rationale of inviting the NRM executive committees at district and municipal levels and the invitation of women and youth leagues of the ruling party at a meeting that should ideally be for only elected leaders.
Kasese FDC Leaders Shun Museveni Meeting
2 Aug 2019
