Kasese Fish Traders Ask Government To Open Border, Markets For Business

Haruna Daud, a fish trader says his business capital has gone down from over Shillings 10 million to Shillings 2milion since the suspension of the operations of Mpondwe market.
Kasese Fish Traders Ask Government To Open Border, Markets For Business13 Apr 2021, 12:16 Comments 176 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Updates
The local traders argue that such international markerts will be unproductive not until the borders are fully opened to attract many people
