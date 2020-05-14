Kasese Floods Response Enriched with Personnel, Eight Ambulances

In short
The 34 personnel team will support the district in rescue missions, offer emergency response training, capacity building, evacuation and render medical support. The organisation also supported the district with a donation of eight ambulances.
Kasese Floods Response Enriched with Personnel, Eight Ambulances14 May 2020, 12:04 Comments 75 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Emergency Response Malteser International ministry of health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.