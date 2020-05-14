Basaija Idd
12:19

Kasese Floods Response Enriched with Personnel, Eight Ambulances

14 May 2020, 12:04 Comments 75 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Updates
The ditrict receieved eight ambulances to health in response activities

The ditrict receieved eight ambulances to health in response activities

In short
The 34 personnel team will support the district in rescue missions, offer emergency response training, capacity building, evacuation and render medical support. The organisation also supported the district with a donation of eight ambulances.

 

Tagged with: Emergency Response Malteser International ministry of health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.