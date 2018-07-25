Kasese Gets Language Board

In short
On Tuesday, the six-member lhukonzo language board was selected to spearhead and fast-track processes leading to the incorporation of Lhukonzo on the education syllabus. It will be led by Barnabas Bwambale Bamusedde.
Kasese Gets Language Board25 Jul 2018, 11:05 Comments 177 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Editorial
In short
Mentioned: national curriculum development centre uganda national examinations board lhukonzo language board
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.