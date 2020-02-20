Basaija Idd
12:33

Kasese HC Stuck With Unidentified Patient

20 Feb 2020, 12:26 Comments 94 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Security Misc Updates
Kasese Municipal HC Incharge and a well wisher attend to the unknown man at the facility

Kasese Municipal HC Incharge and a well wisher attend to the unknown man at the facility

In short
Dr. James Muliwabyo, the Health Centre In charge, says the unidentified man supposedly in his 40’s was picked by police from the streets of Kasese town while unconscious.

 

Tagged with: Kasese Municipal Health Centre III patient unidentified man
Mentioned: Kasese Municipal Health Centre III

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.