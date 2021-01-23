Kasese Head Teachers Tracing for School Drop-Outs Ahead of PLE

In short
The Chief Administrative Officer-CAO Kasese, Amis Asuman Masereka says 10,152 pupils registered to sit for Primary Leaving Examination-PLE this year but 482 did not report back when candidate classes re-opened in November.
Kasese Head Teachers Tracing for School Drop-Outs Ahead of PLE23 Jan 2021, 17:10 Comments 121 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
School head have launched a campaign to trace all children who abandoned schooling after easing the lock down
