Kasese Health Facilities to Test All Patients who Had Contacts in Mubende, Kyegegwa

In short
Steven Bagonza, the Assistant District Health Officer-ADHO told URN that the district has re-organised contact tracing teams that will be tasked with following up these individuals and other suspected cases in the district.
Kasese Health Facilities to Test All Patients who Had Contacts in Mubende, Kyegegwa1 Oct 2022, 17:47 Comments 208 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
The Kasese ADHO says the district has reactivated its survillance teams in aware of ebola oubreak in Uganda
In short
Tagged with: Kasese district health department ebola
Mentioned: Kasese district health department
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.