Kasese Intesifies Ebola Screening at Border Points

In short
On Tuesday, the regional office for Africa of the World Health Organization-WHO- said one new case of Ebola virus disease was confirmed in Beni Health Zone in the North Kivu Province
Kasese Intesifies Ebola Screening at Border Points26 Aug 2022, 14:09 Comments 195 Views Kasese, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ebola screening Ebola screening in kasese Ebola virus ebola
Mentioned: health incharge
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.