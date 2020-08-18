Basaija Idd
15:41

Kasese Fishermen Still Missing

18 Aug 2020, 15:29 Comments 135 Views Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
Fishing activities on Lake Edward have been threatened by continous attacks and kidnaps by congolese

In short
The victims who include Abdu Kyamukono and Ignatius Gavana all fishermen were kidnapped on Wednesday by suspected Congolese soldiers while fishing.

 

