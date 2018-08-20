In short
On Sunday night, another group of people, believed to be from the Basongora attacked the same villages and set ablaze seven houses.According to Maria Mukandanga a 60-year-old woman, the attackers claimed that Mukandanga and her family were squatting on land that does not belong to them.
Seven Houses Burnt In Fresh Kasese Land Conflicts
