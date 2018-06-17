Kule Jerome Bitswande
Kasese LC V Chairperson Wants UWA Bill Expedited

17 Jun 2018, 15:23 Comments 174 Views Kasese, Uganda Tourism Editorial

According to Kasese District Chairperson Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo, the district is losing billions of shillings to animals that stray into peoples farms hence not only destroying hundreds of acres of crops but also eating peoples animals like cows and goats.

 

