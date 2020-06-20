Kasese LCs Accused of Selling Governments Self Study Materials

In short
Several parents have allegedly been asked to pay for photocopying services on the account that the materials that were distributed by the government were not enough to cover the student population across the district.
Kasese LCs Accused of Selling Governments Self Study Materials20 Jun 2020, 16:25 Comments 96 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: chairpersons learning fro home learning materals photocopying
Mentioned: Learning materials
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.