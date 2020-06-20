Basaija Idd
16:26

Kasese LCs Accused of Selling Governments Self Study Materials

20 Jun 2020, 16:25 Comments 96 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Misc Updates
Though materaisl are supposed to be free, some chairpersons have put fees on them

Though materaisl are supposed to be free, some chairpersons have put fees on them

In short
Several parents have allegedly been asked to pay for photocopying services on the account that the materials that were distributed by the government were not enough to cover the student population across the district.

 

Tagged with: chairpersons learning fro home learning materals photocopying
Mentioned: Learning materials

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.