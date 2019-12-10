Kasese LCV Chairman, Speaker Clash Over Appointment of District Executive Member

In short
In his opening address to council, Bigogo indicated that he had appointed Deputy Speaker Ronald Bukambi, who is also the Kitswamba sub-county councillor to the position of secretary for works and technical services of Kasese District Local Government.
Kasese LCV Chairman, Speaker Clash Over Appointment of District Executive Member10 Dec 2019, 07:34 Comments 246 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Local government Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Kasese LC V Chairperson, Speaker Clash
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.