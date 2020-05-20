Kasese Leaders Want Geological Study Carried out on Rwenzori Mountain

In short
Samuel Ssenku Kimuli, the Kasese District Deputy Chief Administrative Officer says there is need to do some research on top of the mountain to establish why only the eight rivers that originate from the top of the mountain flood at the same time.
Kasese Leaders Want Geological Study Carried out on Rwenzori Mountain20 May 2020, 12:37 Comments 104 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Misc Updates
Tagged with: Rwenzori Mountains mountain Rwenzori rivers
