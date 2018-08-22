In short
Bagumas crops were destroyed by River Sebwe after it burst its banks and flooded into peoples gardens. The flooding followed heavy rains that occurred last night.When URN talked to Baguma, he said his rice farm was his only hope that has now been dashed away the floods.
Kasese Man Attempts Suicide After Floods Ravage Crops
