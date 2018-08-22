Kule Jerome Bitswande
17:49

Kasese Man Attempts Suicide After Floods Ravage Crops

22 Aug 2018, 17:49 Comments 148 Views Kasese, Uganda Agriculture Analysis

In short
Bagumas crops were destroyed by River Sebwe after it burst its banks and flooded into peoples gardens. The flooding followed heavy rains that occurred last night.When URN talked to Baguma, he said his rice farm was his only hope that has now been dashed away the floods.

 

Tagged with: river bursts its banks destroys crops in kasese
Mentioned: karusandara sub county kasese district vice chairperson

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.