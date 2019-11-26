In short
Legislators from Kasese district have today demanded that President Yoweri Museveni and his government should deliver justice to their constituents and victims of the attack on the Rwenzururu palace in 2016.
Kasese MPs Demand Justice, Mumbere's Release26 Nov 2019, 20:18 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Parliament Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: kasese palace attack
Mentioned: International Criminal Court Yoweri Museveni Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere Transitional Justice Peter Elwelu Harold Muhindo William Nzoghu Busongora North Obiga Kania Internal Affairs Asuman Mugenyi Ezekeil Soundirya Uganda Peoples Defence Forces palace of Rwenzururu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.