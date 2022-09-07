In short
The mudslides occurred at around 2: 30 am on Wednesday morning in Kasika, Rukoki Sub County Kasese district following heavy rains. At least 20 houses were reduced to rubble and property of unspecified value was buried in the mud.
Kasese Mudslide Update: Six More Bodies Recovered, Three Still Missing Top story7 Sep 2022, 15:10 Comments 191 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
