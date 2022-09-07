Basaija Idd
Kasese Mudslide Update: Six More Bodies Recovered, Three Still Missing Top story

7 Sep 2022, 15:10 Comments 191 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
Bodies of the mudslide victims laid at Kigoro PS play ground for postmertem

In short
The mudslides occurred at around 2: 30 am on Wednesday morning in Kasika, Rukoki Sub County Kasese district following heavy rains. At least 20 houses were reduced to rubble and property of unspecified value was buried in the mud.

 

