Basaija Idd
12:30

Kasese Mudslides: Kasika Residents Hit by Waterborne Diseases

9 Oct 2022, 12:24 Comments 117 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Health Updates
A large part of Kasika Trading Centre was brought down by the heavy mudslides

A large part of Kasika Trading Centre was brought down by the heavy mudslides

In short
Kule Zakayo, a resident of Kasika says that the poor water, sanitation, and hygiene conditions in the camps, coupled with a shortage of healthcare providers, pose a huge health risk to thousands of people in the area.

 

Tagged with: kasese mudslides kasika mudslide victims
Mentioned: Kasese IDPs

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.