Kasese Mudslides Victims Recieve UGX 5 million Each from President Museveni

At least 16 people were killed after heavy rain caused mudslides in Kisika, Rukoki sub-county on Wednesday. The landslide buried dozens of homes and their occupants and left several residents, mostly women and children, nursing injuries at a nearby hospital,
Kasese Mudslides Victims Recieve UGX 5 million Each from President Museveni11 Sep 2022, 15:01 Comments 140 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
