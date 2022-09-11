Basaija Idd
Kasese Mudslides Victims Recieve UGX 5 million Each from President Museveni

11 Sep 2022, 15:01 Comments 140 Views Kasese, Uganda Environment Updates
Some of the destructions caused by the mudslides

At least 16 people were killed after heavy rain caused mudslides in Kisika, Rukoki sub-county on Wednesday. The landslide buried dozens of homes and their occupants and left several residents, mostly women and children, nursing injuries at a nearby hospital,

 

