Kasese Municipal Authorities Close Two Pupil Hostels for Operating Illegaly

In short
The Kasese Municipal Education Officer, Emmy Mwesige Kayiri said that the boarding facilities for the two schools lacked all the requirements to accommodate learners including basic sanitary facilities and safety measures. At Delight Children Education Centre they were using a goats' shelter as bathroom and had beds for the learners.
Kasese Municipal Authorities Close Two Pupil Hostels for Operating Illegaly11 Jul 2022, 09:41 Comments 162 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Updates
Tagged with: Pupil Hostels hostels closed
Mentioned: Hostels
