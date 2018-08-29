Kasese Municipal Councillor Held over Missing Youth Livelihood Funds

In short
Ezekiel Osipus is accused of swindling 1. 1million which was part of the 6. 5 million shillings meant to benefit Kigoro Youth Bodaboda Group under the Youth Livelihood Program.
Kasese Municipal Councillor Held over Missing Youth Livelihood Funds29 Aug 2018, 11:13 Comments 183 Views Crime Editorial
In short
