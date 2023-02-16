In short
The investigations follow concerns from some of the patients at the facility who allege that a section of health workers ask them to pay for prescribed drugs that are supposed to be free.
Kasese Municipal Health Workers Under Probe for Selling Gov't Drugs16 Feb 2023, 18:29 Comments 112 Views Kasese, Uganda Crime Human rights Health Updates
