Kasese Municipal Teachers Default on UGX 150M Sacco Loan

Steven Nabende, the Chairperson of Walimu Sacco, says the mode of recovering the money from the KAMTA has been very poor. He says the money has since accumulated to Shillings 300 million because of interest and penalties.
A section of Kasese Municipality Teachers are protetsing deduction of thier salaries to cover loans taken out by group members
