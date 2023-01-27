Basaija Idd
08:30

Kasese Municipality Never Recognized Homosexuals as Minorities-Mayor

27 Jan 2023, 08:26 Comments 108 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Updates
The Kasese municiplaity mayor says they rejected teh bill right at its initiation

The Kasese municiplaity mayor says they rejected teh bill right at its initiation

In short
However, the mayor said that during the stakeholders’ consultative and legislation process, they discovered that the contents and citations of the HIV/TB services accessibility bill provided grounds for transgender and homosexual practices and subsequently the content and citation were removed from the bill.

 

Tagged with: Homosexual

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.