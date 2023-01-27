Kasese Municipality Never Recognized Homosexuals as Minorities-Mayor

In short
However, the mayor said that during the stakeholders’ consultative and legislation process, they discovered that the contents and citations of the HIV/TB services accessibility bill provided grounds for transgender and homosexual practices and subsequently the content and citation were removed from the bill.
Kasese Municipality Never Recognized Homosexuals as Minorities-Mayor27 Jan 2023, 08:26 Comments 108 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: Homosexual
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.