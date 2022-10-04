Basaija Idd
Kasese Municipality Residents Decry Poor State of Roads

4 Oct 2022, 11:26 Comments 163 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Environment Updates
The road connecting Habitant to Temangalo is one of the many in poor condition in Kasese municplaity

In short
Most of the roads are filled with potholes and become non-motorable during the rainy season as they become slippery.

 

