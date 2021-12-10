In short
The Busongora North MP Sowedi Kitanywa says as long as the government remains silent on their demands to have Mumbere released, the people in Kasese and subjects will remain unhappy.
Kasese NRM Leaders Re-echo Demand for Mumbere's Release10 Dec 2021, 12:30 Comments 139 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Crime Updates
New members of NRM being recieved by Minister Baryomunsi and Kabyanga in Kicwamba Town Council, Kasese District
Tagged with: NRM NRM leaders
