Kasese NUP Coordinator Narrates Torture at Hands of Security

In short
According to Masereka, he was abducted by security personnel on December 7th, 2021, and taken to Kasese Central Police Station from where he was blindfolded and driven to a place he later learnt was the headquarters of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence in Mbuya.
Kasese NUP Coordinator Narrates Torture at Hands of Security31 Jan 2022, 18:21 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.