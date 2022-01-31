Hafitha Issa
18:32

Kasese NUP Coordinator Narrates Torture at Hands of Security

31 Jan 2022, 18:21 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report

In short
According to Masereka, he was abducted by security personnel on December 7th, 2021, and taken to Kasese Central Police Station from where he was blindfolded and driven to a place he later learnt was the headquarters of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence in Mbuya.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.