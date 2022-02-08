Kasese NUP Registrar Sues Ex-CMI Director Gen Kandiho Over Torture

In short
"I was beaten to a point of becoming numb, had serious convulsions and later woke up finding myself sleeping in a solitary confinement with blood coming from my mouth, nose and genitals."
Kasese NUP Registrar Sues Ex-CMI Director Gen Kandiho Over Torture8 Feb 2022, 16:15 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Attorney General CMI Major General Abel Kandiho Samuel Masereka Torture
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.